I have recently gotten into astrology. I find myself poring over charts, making notes, and laughing at astrology memes. I send them to my friends and I think it’s great fun, as well as an interesting way to learn about myself. I have one friend though who has started making fun of me about it. He won’t let up and continually chastises me. He says it’s fake and stupid. He insists that because I like it I am also stupid. I don’t know what to do. Am I fool for liking it?
Sincerely,
Star Crossed
Dear Crossed:
I’m no astrologist and I don’t have any insight into your life. What I do know is that you certainly aren’t alone in your interest in the Zodiac and the potential effect that the stars could have on one’s life. I don’t think that anything that encourages self-reflection on the positives and negatives of one’s nature is a bad thing. If you are deriving pleasure and insight into yourself, enjoy that journey and learn all that you can. If you discover something about yourself that you want to improve, then even better. Much like the thousands of religions that are practiced through the world, science can’t lend it validity and it is just as open to criticism as anything else. I don’t feel that you are foolish and this big, blonde Scorpio thinks any tool that aids you in discovering and creating yourself can’t be all bad. Have your celestial fun!
SUBMIT questions to Minerva's Breakdown at bit.ly/AskMinerva. All submissions remain anonymous. Illustration of Minerva by Adam Rosenlund.