I have come to the realization that I am a voyeur. I really enjoy watching other people be intimate and that brings me as much pleasure as if I were the one in the act itself, so to speak. I’m trying to figure out how to incorporate this aspect of my “interests” into my life. It isn’t easy and I want to do it the right way. First of all, am I weird? Second, how can I go about it?
— Sincerely,
Peeping Thomasina
Dear P.T.:
First of all, I don’t think you are weird. Sexuality is a spectrum and it covers a wide range of interests. What I am concerned about is that you are ethical in the pursuit of this aspect of who you are. Consent is key. Consent is vital. Consent is sexy. In order to pursue this voyeuristic tendency, all parties must know about it. This will require open conversation, clear boundaries, and a respect and understanding that it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. It really is as simple as asking for what you want. Some people love an audience and to be the “star of the show,” while others find that proposition terrifying. The good news is, when someone’s into it (whatever it may be) and the answer is a resounding “yes,” then you’re bound to have a good time. Go forth and pursue your pleasure with integrity and ethics. You are in charge of your own adventure!