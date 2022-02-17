We’re having new carpet put in. I have suggested that we make everyone remove their shoes when then come over. My partner thinks that is gross and rude. We can’t reach an agreement on this. What would Minerva do?
—Sincerely,
Don’t Tread On Me
Dear Tread:
This topic came up some years ago. My stance on this issue hasn’t changed. It’s one I’ll dig my heels in on! Hospitality is about making others feel comfortable in your home. Requiring one to remove their shoes is fine if it is a family rule and they live in said home. However, requiring a guest to remove their shoes is not hospitable unless you are providing slippers for them to wear. You risk the real potential of embarrassing your guest — from ugly socks, sweaty feet, tootsies in need of a pedi to injuries, mobility issues and making people feel self-conscious because you are assuming people’s shoes are dirty. No one likes walking on eggshells around people who care more about their flooring than about the people who come to their home. There is this nifty invention called a doormat that can be placed at entrances to the home so people can wipe their feet. They are quite effective. Invest in a couple of those and you will cut down on mucky foot traffic without making the people in your life have “Mommie Dearest” flashbacks over the charcuterie. If you can’t bear the soles of your guests, maybe entertaining is not for you.
SUBMIT questions to Minerva's Breakdown at bit.ly/AskMinerva. All submissions remain anonymous. Illustration of Minerva by Adam Rosenlund.