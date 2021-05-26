Dear Minerva:
The weather is getting nicer and the days are getting longer. That means that cornhole season is upon us. My friend, who loves cornhole, is going to start inviting us all over for games. I love playing cornhole with him, but his cornhole set up just isn’t ideal. His lawn is so often unkempt that it makes playing the game difficult. I can’t tell if he has some sort of advantage by keeping this set up but I also don’t want to shame him for having an overgrown cornhole area. I have played cornhole in many conditions but this might be the most overgrown. Thoughts?
Sincerely,
Cornfused
Dear Cornfused:
I can see your dilemma. You enjoy the camaraderie and fun that a good, rousing game of cornhole brings but you don’t like having to deal with your friend’s overgrown thicket to score. You have a couple of options. You can politely ask your friend to clear the cornhole path before the game commences. You could even suggest it and then help him do it, thereby showing your investment in the impending cornhole. You could invite your friend to take a look at your own manicured cornhole set up by having the game at your place. This might spark inspiration for him to do some cornhole-scaping of his own. You could also just learn to play the game under different circumstances. Think of it as leveling up each time you score despite the brush and brambles. A man’s yard is his own. Whether impeccably groomed grounds or a wild shin-tangle, it’s about enjoying the game.