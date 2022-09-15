I have an acquaintance that has a tendency to include me in group text messages. Sometimes it’s good information, stuff I need to know. Sometimes it’s funny stuff and worth a good laugh. The problem is sometimes texts come in at all hours of the night and it bugs me. I don’t even know all of the people in the group. There have been times that it has irritated me very much, even angered me. I think it’s rude. How can I delicately make it clear that the late night messages aren’t welcome?
Sincerely,
Early To Bed
Dear Early:
Oh the ease with which one can communicate with people is both a wonder and a burden. To start, try to think about this communication in a different way. Rather than seeing it as an inconvenience or “rude,” think of it as someone wanting to engage. As for the time of day, chalk that up to people having different schedules. Your 10 pm may be that persons 2 pm and I would venture no harm or irritation is intended. Most importantly, check out the features of your cell phone and get familiar with the ways you can silence or limit communications. From “Do Not Disturb” to “Leave Conversation,” you likely have the power to deal with this issue right at your very own fingertips. If these options still don’t work for you, then a simply, polite, “reply all,” asking for no texts after a certain hour, should be enough for your textquaintances to get the picture.