I have seen you manage to stay freshly made-up in the horrible heat of Boise summers for years. I don’t know how you do it, but I am hoping that you can share some tips on how to keep my makeup from running down my face in this heat. I have a wedding to go to in a couple of weeks and I don’t want to leave my face on the floor. I don’t normally wear a lot of makeup but this is supposed to be a high mountain glam affair and I want to represent. Can you help me?
Sincerely,
Maybe I'm Born With It
Dear Maybe:
Summertime makeup can be a challenge, even for the hardiest of makeup lovers. Waterproof products are going to be your friend. I also recommend cream products to stand up to perspiration. Good skin prep will help, so make sure your skin is moisturized and primed well. I also try to opt for an eye makeup look that will still look good if you wilt in the weather. I love smokey eye looks for this, instead of complicated, fussy shapes and such. A good recommendation in the heat is to remember that less is more when you’re fighting the elements. If you tend to perspire around your face a lot, we do have a secret weapon in the business - a little antiperspirant gel on the face before applying makeup can keep those beads of sweat away from your hard work. This is good for special occasions and not something I would ever do on a daily basis. Once you have your face made-up to your liking, set it with a good, strong setting spray. Tuck a folding fan into your purse and you can keep cool while also keeping dry, all night long. Get one that matches your outfit. Most of all, try not to worry too much about it. Everyone will be bearing the same heat and don’t let worries about your makeup ruin an otherwise good time. Make memories! Cheers.