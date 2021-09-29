Minerva's Breakdown

My best gal pal’s husband recently came to me because I have a specialized skills set. The reason he came to me was because he had placed a highly competitive bet with one of his buddies. Whoever won would get $500. Due to the strenuous nature of the event, he knew he needed to strategize. This is where I came in. I was able to provide him with the exact $6 product and directions to use it that made him the winner of the $500. He strutted around like a banty rooster when he won, displaying full machismo in front of his friends. I haven’t gotten a thank you, much less a portion of the $500 pot. Am I irritated? Yes. He wouldn’t have succeeded, at least not comfortably or safely, without my expertise. I would have thought he would have been more appreciative instead of rolling around in the glory like a Golden Child.
—Sincerely,
Sore Winner
Dear Sore:
Congratulations to YOU for the correct winning strategy. It is knowledge that makes all of the difference in the world. You are the real winner. Like so many instances, since time immemorial, there have been people claiming glory on the back of other’s ingenuity and ability. Here is what I will say: a classy winner would have offered some sort of monetary honorarium since you were the consultant that vouchsafed victory. You should have been paid for your expertise. People often abuse other people’s knowledge, feeling entitled to it. Next time he brags about the story, remind him who made him the winner and see if any glory is tossed your way. Otherwise, next time, make sure that you agree on a cut of the winnings before sharing the keys to success.
