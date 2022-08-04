How do I meet other guys without going through the hell that is dating apps? Do people really just approach other people in public? What do you even say to a stranger who could potentially be hostile? The idea of forcing myself into new groups or situations and then likely embarrassing myself publicly is utterly horrifying.
Sincerely,
Shy Guy
Dear Shy:
Dating apps - the thorn in the side of so many people just looking for a little love. Yes, people do approach other people in public, Ask any woman and she will tell you what that is like in incredible detail. Approaching other people in public is a very different kind of risk than browsing the apps. The keyboard not only offers protection, it also lends itself well to the facades that we create for ourselves. Are they hellish? They certainly can be. What I would suggest to you is to not put all of your incredible, edible eggs in one basket.You can utilize the apps while also pursuing more tangible, in person experiences. There is no way around the hurdle of human interaction if you’re serious about romance. Yes, you risk dealing with hostile people. Why do you think the catalog-esque experience of online dating has become so popular? If you want to meet people, you will need to put yourself in social situations. Start attending events that you know are gay friendly, which should mitigate some of that fear of hostility. Put yourself out there, talk to people, and be open-minded. Don’t forget to hype yourself up too. Most of all, if someone is unkind, that is a “them problem” and don’t let it discourage you. No true love story has been written without the risk of embarrassment. That is one of the things that make us human and you never know, it might just be that blush of embarrassment that endears you to your new love.