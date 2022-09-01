Minerva Jayne
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

I have a very special pair of earrings that have been handed down to me. They were my grandmother’s, then my mother’s, and now they are mine. As far as I know, my mom never wore them. I remember them always being tucked away in her jewelry bureau. They are clip on and, while they may not have been my mother’s style, they are mine. I am considering converting them to be pierced so that I can wear them. Some of my friends and family think that is a bad idea and they think I should leave them untouched. I know if I don’t convert them though, they will just sit in my jewelry box and never get used. What would you do?

