...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
I have a very special pair of earrings that have been handed down to me. They were my grandmother’s, then my mother’s, and now they are mine. As far as I know, my mom never wore them. I remember them always being tucked away in her jewelry bureau. They are clip on and, while they may not have been my mother’s style, they are mine. I am considering converting them to be pierced so that I can wear them. Some of my friends and family think that is a bad idea and they think I should leave them untouched. I know if I don’t convert them though, they will just sit in my jewelry box and never get used. What would you do?
Sincerely,
Sentimental
Dear Sentimental:
To me the answer is quite simple - make them work for you. You can lend an ear to anybody’s opinion on what you do or don’t do with your own treasures, but the truth is that the things we love and keep, even if for sentimental reasons, need to fit into our lives in ways that make sense for us. Some people might be content to open the jewelry box every so often, but I believe that things are made to be used, and just like your grandmother’s earrings, to be worn and enjoyed. Jewelry has a long history of being redone to suit the wearer’s taste and to the fashion of the times so don’t feel bad for even a moment to do the same. Take those ear-bobs down to the jeweler and see what can be done to make a beautiful heirloom wearable again, and get them back on a pair of lobes where they belong.