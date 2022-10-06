Minerva Jayne
Adam Rosenlund

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dear Minerva:

I have been clearing out some old closets and bins, sorting stuff to send to donation and such. I left some things aside that I thought my son and his new wife could use. You know, things that are still good - clothes and linens and such. I dropped the items off one day and my daughter-in-law sort of looked at me strangely and I felt tension. She took what I left but I got this feeling that she was unhappy, maybe even angry with me for doing it. I don’t know what I did wrong but it has been a little weird since and I have noticed that so far, nothing has been used. She didn’t thank me or mention it again and now it seems like it has been too long to bring it up. Should I say something?

Recommended for you

Load comments