I have been clearing out some old closets and bins, sorting stuff to send to donation and such. I left some things aside that I thought my son and his new wife could use. You know, things that are still good - clothes and linens and such. I dropped the items off one day and my daughter-in-law sort of looked at me strangely and I felt tension. She took what I left but I got this feeling that she was unhappy, maybe even angry with me for doing it. I don’t know what I did wrong but it has been a little weird since and I have noticed that so far, nothing has been used. She didn’t thank me or mention it again and now it seems like it has been too long to bring it up. Should I say something?
Sincerely,
Secondhand Rose
Dear Secondhand Rose:
Let me start by stating that you didn’t necessarily do anything wrong. Many families are accustomed to hand-me-downs and see it as a gesture of care, thriftiness, and thoughtfulness. I would guess that you have been a part of that kind of family (I am too) for a long time. What we can often forget is that what is commonplace and even loving about doing something like that can feel unusual to people who might not share that custom. To someone who is not used to it, it might feel like a boundary, or even embarrassing. No one likes the suggestion that they should adopt anyone else’s style or that they may be somehow “less than.” My guess is that your secondhands have her second guessing her style and her autonomy. If this is the case, then maybe next time ask first before dropping items off. A simple, “hey, do you want any of this?” might take that awkwardness out of the situation and also alleviate any feelings that she might have that she now has to hang on to your cast offs for fear of offending you. Next time you see her, mention the drop off and let her know that she is under no obligation to keep any of it and to donate or give away as she sees fit. I bet that will clear it up. Cheers!