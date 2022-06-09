It took me a long time to get settled into the place that I am in and it was a long time coming. I don’t have time to get into the details of this hard won victory for me, but this is the first time in a really long time that I have been able to live alone. My kids are grown. I don’t have any emotional vampires attached at the neck calling it “love.” I am more free than ever. Just as I am starting to enjoy some breathing room and autonomy, a friend starts dropping hints about needing a place to stay. I love my friend but I do not have the space, the desire, or the emotional bandwidth to welcome anyone into my space at this time. I don’t want to hurt my friend’s feelings but I just can’t do it. How do I break it to them gently?
Sincerely,
Free as a Bird
Dear Free:
Congratulations on getting to this point in your life where you feel free and able to enjoy it. It is not easy, especially in the housing and rental market in the Treasure Valley. No doubt, more and more people will decide to roommate up to share space and expenses. Roommate situations can be wonderful and meaningful bonds between people. That said, it isn’t for everyone. You have every right to make the decision to live alone. Since your friend has not explicitly asked to be a roommate, there is no need to do anything at this time. If the day comes that your friend makes the suggestion, it really is as simple as sitting down with them, telling them that you care about them, and then telling them what you told me. Your reasons are valid and, judging from how you worded them, there is a lot more to the story of how you got here, and I bet they know that already. You might offer to help find them a place or connect them to others seeking roommates, that way they know you care even if you aren’t able to welcome them into your home permanently at this time. It seems tough now, but in the long run, it is going to save you the resentment and heartache that could happen if you forgo your own needs just to avoid the conversation. Good luck!