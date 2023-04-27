I am going to keep this short and sweet. How do you find the perfect “revenge” dress in a place like Boise?
—Sincerely,
Vengeance Is Mine
Dear V:
I like your style! When vengeance is on the brain, one should be thinking about their sartorial choices very carefully. One needs panache. One needs quality. One needs to have that gown burned into the other person's memory until the end of time.
If you can afford it, my dear, the best revenge comes custom. Shop for an experienced designer who will make you something that will fit you perfectly. There is no better feeling than being on top of your game, wearing something tailored (and excruciatingly beautiful) to put yourself in the most confident state of mind. Boise is home to many talented people who can make that a reality for you. Just as important as the dress is how you accessorize it, so be sure to maximize your selections. If custom is not right for you, there are so many options online, from slinky and sexy, to filmy and devastating, to fantasy princess running through the halls of a candle-lit palace. Pick something that makes your heart sing and you won’t regret it.
A quick beauty tip: a revenge dress can be fun and I am all for it, but a breezy, unbothered-by-the-past approach to the situation will give you the radiance to wear anything and feel as though vengeance were yours.