Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

I have a very close friend who I love dearly. It is because I love him dearly that I am not sure how to broach this subject. He is very proud of being aware of what is going on in the world. I hesitate to use the word “woke” because people have started to use that as a pejorative but he is “woke” in wonderful ways. As someone who is acutely aware myself, I understand. What I am struggling with is his insistence on not allowing anyone to enjoy things in their lives. Every holiday that comes up is a reason to ruin people’s festivities. Every movie or song is problematic and he launches into these diatribes about them. I love him but he has attempted to ruin so many of the things that I enjoy and made the ambiance at events wither into bitterness and animosity. I believe in people being held accountable, but I also think that we should be allowed to enjoy life and the people that we love without drawing attention to all of the imperfections present in things. After all, I think most of us know that there are a lot of problematic things. What can I do about it?

