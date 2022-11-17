...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Weather Alert
I have a very close friend who I love dearly. It is because I love him dearly that I am not sure how to broach this subject. He is very proud of being aware of what is going on in the world. I hesitate to use the word “woke” because people have started to use that as a pejorative but he is “woke” in wonderful ways. As someone who is acutely aware myself, I understand. What I am struggling with is his insistence on not allowing anyone to enjoy things in their lives. Every holiday that comes up is a reason to ruin people’s festivities. Every movie or song is problematic and he launches into these diatribes about them. I love him but he has attempted to ruin so many of the things that I enjoy and made the ambiance at events wither into bitterness and animosity. I believe in people being held accountable, but I also think that we should be allowed to enjoy life and the people that we love without drawing attention to all of the imperfections present in things. After all, I think most of us know that there are a lot of problematic things. What can I do about it?
—Sincerely,
Problematic
Dear Problematic:
I think many of us know a person like this. In so many ways it is inspiring to see people be passionate about justice, historical accuracy, and awareness. I think it is another thing altogether to reach a point where there is balance. Etiquette, whether or not the rest of the world thinks it should still exist, is something that I still believe in. Part of etiquette is embracing that people are imperfect and life is not always smooth sailing. We as people slogging along in this mortal existence also deserve to celebrate sometimes. It can be hard for some people to justify this when there is suffering in the world. I get that, too. We are heading right into the holidays and I am sure you are asking this because you are fixing to invite him to your events. Casually mention that you plan on having a carefree, drama-free time, and you don’t want an environment full of argument or volatility. Letting him know you intend on enjoying yourself may be the hint he needs. If he just can’t help himself while he is there, take him aside and, as the memes say these days, simple say, “Shhhhh. Let people enjoy things.” Good luck, lovey.