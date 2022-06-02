The amount of violent shootings across the nation has been especially upsetting. Sadly, I feel this is predictable and preventable and my ideology reflects that. On my personal social media account I recently posted responses to various posts and let my opinion be known. This must have come to the attention of my boss and I received an email saying that employees are always representing the company and to be mindful of social media posts. My question is, is this out of line? Should one not be able to share personal opinions merely because they have a job?
Sincerely,
Opining Away
Dear Opining Away:
Always representing the company? Are you being paid 24/7/365? Are you a CEO making at least 7 figures a year with a lot of responsibility and the livelihoods of untold numbers resting on your shoulders? No? I didn’t think so. I have no idea what you posted, but children are being murdered in their schools. I would be concerned if this did not inspire a response. If you are avoiding hate speech, discrimination, defamation, and threats of violence, then there should be no problem with your posts. Check your employee handbook for any social media rules that you’ve agreed to as a condition of your employment. Fortify your social media bio. To help protect yourself, a statement on your social media bios stating “my opinions are my own and not those of my employer” helps to spell out what is so often an unspoken truth. Also, if your posts are being made on company time, with company equipment, or bearing the logos or appearance of being affiliated with your employer, things get complicated quickly. People should be able to opine but remember, accountability culture exists and that makes people uncomfortable. If you are certain that the email was directed at you specifically, then maybe it’s time for a conversation around social media in your workplace. A healthy, thoughtful organization that values a fair and just culture will take into account the human need to express oneself (especially on matters of collective importance), as well as balance the needs of the business.