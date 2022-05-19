We have begun to remodel our home. The workers came pretty early one day, but not unreasonably so, in my view. My retired neighbor stormed out of the house and started yelling at the workers and towards the house. I can understand my neighbor’s anger as I am not, by nature, an early riser but this was just too much.I tried to reason with my neighbor but the level of anger was so intense that I made no headway. I know we were well within the guidelines of the noise ordinance and the work needs to be done. Should I try to smooth things over or should I just leave it be?
Sincerely,
Noisy Neighboor
Dear Noisy:
I am no early bird myself, so I can empathize with anyone who is roused from their peaceful repose by the cacophony of a world already out trying to get that proverbial worm. The difference is, I know that the world doesn’t revolve around me, so my biggest advice would be for your neighbor to make some adjustments. Daysleepers and night-shifters usually know this already. Noise canceling measures and white noise machines can make a big difference. Something as simple as a running fan can help to escape the sounds of the outside world. There could be serious reasons for your neighbor to react in such a way but as long as you are within the parameters of the noise ordinance’s stated hours in your area, then you haven’t done anything wrong. That said, a little token of goodwill might not hurt. A homemade treat or a modest gift card with a note can go a long way to making things a little smoother since, you know, you have to live by each other. Outside of that, remember that some people aren’t happy unless there is something to bitch about. Happy remodeling!