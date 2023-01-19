Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

I can’t help but be drawn into the M&M drama that has been paraded across the news and social media. I am both rolling my eyes and laughing at the same time because it seems so absurd that grown people are arguing over candy or the identities of fictional cartoon characters. I was talking about it with a friend and my friend was absolutely infuriated by it, which took me by surprise. I was so taken aback that I actually began to wonder what other kinds of things my friend might believe. I thought I would write to you and ask what you thought about it and how to deal with a friend who seems way too upset about it.

