...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above
5000 feet MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Thursday. Snow will end from west to
east during the day, clearing the western Magic Valley and
Southern Twin Falls County zones last. Snow will end in Oregon
around noon PST.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
I can’t help but be drawn into the M&M drama that has been paraded across the news and social media. I am both rolling my eyes and laughing at the same time because it seems so absurd that grown people are arguing over candy or the identities of fictional cartoon characters. I was talking about it with a friend and my friend was absolutely infuriated by it, which took me by surprise. I was so taken aback that I actually began to wonder what other kinds of things my friend might believe. I thought I would write to you and ask what you thought about it and how to deal with a friend who seems way too upset about it.
—Sincerely,
Melts in your Mouth
Dear Mouth:
I cannot be bothered. Truly. Buy M&Ms or don’t buy M&Ms based on what you believe, what your values tell you, and where your confectionary proclivities lead you. If M&Ms are your idea of a sweet delicacy, by all means, indulge. I am not at all invested in the personal lives of the cartoons that represent the candy — although I am a Vanessa Williams fan and I recall being amused by her portrayal as Mrs. Brown … a DECADE ago. Really, this boils down to creating hype for a product that becomes a pathetic “dog whistle” for those looking to be outraged as their favorite rush. As for your friend, some people have a really hard time accepting change. They need to figure that out for themselves and if they are that worked up about M&Ms (looking at you reluctantly, Tucker Carlson), I would guess that they have a pretty easy life. So, my dear, my advice would be to care less about this silliness and more about real problems that exist in the here and now, affecting the communities and people that we are connected to.