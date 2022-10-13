I have been single for a few years now. As I get older, I feel like I must have missed a deadline on finding “the one.” Most of my friends and colleagues my age have accomplished this “American Dream” checklist item. I have had a strong belief in love and that it was going to happen, but now that I have made it through the isolation of the past couple of years and as I look at the horrors that the world seems to be enduring on a daily basis, I wonder if my time came and went. A lot of the sentiment online seems to me to suggest that love has died and was quietly buried without ceremony. I feel like this piece of the human experience is missing and it also seems that there is no hope of it materializing. What hope do we have if love is dead?
Sincerely,
Loveless in Boise
Dear Loveless:
Sweetness, my heart aches for you. I can tell that you are in the weeds of this loneliness. Isolation is difficult and many people have experienced that in different ways over the past few years. The online world can be hard to stomach as we are fed so many points of view in such small increments and so quickly. It can seem like the world might just be a barren wasteland, hopeless and stained with the charred remains of dreams gone up in smoke. I am not an expert on what people’s realities are. What I do know though, is that what we see online - whether it is the news, entertainment, or social media - is only telling part of the story. I don’t believe that love has died. I believe that as long as there are people willing to love - people like you who know that there is value in it - love will survive. None of us knows if “the one” or even “the hundredth” or “the thousandth” will come along and make the vision of our lives whole. What I do know is that for everyone that it has happened for, it has happened because they chose love. It is my hope for you that you can seek out the proof of love, which hides in small, everyday, beautiful actions and occurrences - occurrences that rarely make headlines - and find the strength and courage to choose love each day.