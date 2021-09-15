Minerva's Breakdown

I had the unexpected pleasure of being asked out by a dashing, older gentleman. It came as a surprise in some ways, since there is a significant age difference between us. He’s about 30 years my senior. I didn’t hesitate to say yes and I am looking forward to seeing him again. I can’t help, though, feeling like there is a stigma. The reason that it wasn’t that unexpected is that we share a lot of the same values and beliefs. He is refreshingly hip and open-minded and I think it is so cool to see someone who belongs to a group that doesn’t get a lot of grace in the media. I don’t want people to think that I am a gold-digger or anything. I am not. I do, however, enjoy his company and we laugh so much when we are together.
Sincerely,
May - December
Dear May - December:
First of all, congratulations on the connection. Realizing that you have that kind of interest in each other can feel so magical and wonderful — at any age. Age, my dear, is just a number. These agitated, frustrating times should be bringing to our attention the people that we share values with, rather than a random jumble of statistics. With any relationship, one must face the reality that there could be someone who won’t understand it and will have something to say about it. That opinion from them is none of your business. This person was put in your path to love and enjoy time with. Consenting adults will do what consenting adults do. Just because there may be snow upon the roof, doesn’t mean there’s not a fire in the cellar. Best wishes to you both.
