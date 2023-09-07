Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

My partner and I are getting ready to celebrate a big milestone. We have a mutual friend, that my partner is closer to, that we often invite to our celebrations. Over the past at least 5 years, this person has never come to anything we’ve invited them to. My partner assured me that this person has different factors that affect their ability to be social and participate. I understand these issues but we are getting ready to send out invitations for our celebration and we are trying to keep it simple and small. I feel like we should skip the invite since I know this person won’t RSVP. My partner is adamant we include our friend. Am I being unreasonable to want to extend an invitation to someone who is likely to attend?

