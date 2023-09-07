My partner and I are getting ready to celebrate a big milestone. We have a mutual friend, that my partner is closer to, that we often invite to our celebrations. Over the past at least 5 years, this person has never come to anything we’ve invited them to. My partner assured me that this person has different factors that affect their ability to be social and participate. I understand these issues but we are getting ready to send out invitations for our celebration and we are trying to keep it simple and small. I feel like we should skip the invite since I know this person won’t RSVP. My partner is adamant we include our friend. Am I being unreasonable to want to extend an invitation to someone who is likely to attend?
Sincerely,
The Bad Guy
Dear Bad Guy:
I don’t know that you are unreasonable. I think you are approaching the process from a methodical and even realistic place. Whether or not it is unreasonable though, it isn’t necessarily the compassionate approach. You and your partner are both friends with this person. It is very clear that they mean a lot to your partner. The kind thing is to invite your friend. People who struggle with social anxiety, depression and other things often find it difficult to gather the gumption to head into super social interactions but they would still like to know that they are wanted. It doesn’t hurt you to send the invitation and everyone likes to know they are included and invited. I side with your partner on this. Who knows, maybe this milestone is just the right time for your friend to see how important they are to your life. Whether your friend comes or not, you won’t regret sending the invitation.