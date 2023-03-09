...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
After my mother passed away, there were a few things that seemed to be missing from her estate. I knew she had plans to give them to certain people and she had conveyed that to me before she died. When we were taking inventory of things, these items were nowhere to be found. I am trying to be reasonable about this and not start jumping to conclusions, but I want answers. I feel like pulling people aside and confronting them about missing things. I have reached out to a couple of people who I know were supposed to get certain things, and they said they did not get anything prior to her death. I don’t want to seem unreasonable but I think someone owes us an explanation. How should I do this?
— Sincerely,
Good Grief
Dear Grief:
I can empathize with you. My father passed away recently and no matter how much you are prepared, there are always unanswered questions. While I can understand your desire to know what happened to certain items, I want you to remain grounded. The things that are missing are just things. They are possessions that up until recently were not your concern at all. Before you are so certain that someone has absconded with this trinket or that gewgaw, ask yourself, “Is it possible mom gave it to someone?” or “Did mom hide it and we haven’t found it yet?” I have seen and heard too many people, while dealing with estate stuff and their grief at the same time, getting into life altering, alienating arguments over something that could easily have ended up on a thrift store shelf. Trust me, I have family members who didn’t speak for a decade over this kind of triviality. If you must confront anyone, please proceed from a place of solving a problem, not accusing someone of being a thief. Maybe there is a perfectly good explanation that exists. When all is said and done (and I say this as an extremely sentimental person) it is just stuff and it is probable that your mother wouldn’t want you fussing and fighting over it. My sympathies to you during this difficult time.