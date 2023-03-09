Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

After my mother passed away, there were a few things that seemed to be missing from her estate. I knew she had plans to give them to certain people and she had conveyed that to me before she died. When we were taking inventory of things, these items were nowhere to be found. I am trying to be reasonable about this and not start jumping to conclusions, but I want answers. I feel like pulling people aside and confronting them about missing things. I have reached out to a couple of people who I know were supposed to get certain things, and they said they did not get anything prior to her death. I don’t want to seem unreasonable but I think someone owes us an explanation. How should I do this?

