Why do local businesses bolt down their tables and chairs these days? It seems so many places that I go, from bars to restaurants, make it impossible for people of size to sit in booths. I am increasingly frustrated with dinner invitations or special occasions. If I don’t make the reservations myself, we inevitably get directed to a booth. I then find myself asking if it is OK if we have a table instead. I think sometimes people think I am being “high maintenance” or “Type A.” The truth is that ever since my last child was born, my body has been different. I put on lots of weight and I am struggling to lose it. It is like everything got messed up. I can’t sit comfortably in booths where tables are bolted to the floor. The same with chairs that are fixed around a table. It seems incredibly hostile to larger bodies, instead of hospitable. Do you have any advice for me?
— Sincerely,
Ample in Boise
Dear Ample:
As a person of size myself I understand your struggle. You look forward to an event or an evening out only to be reminded that you are larger than others. It shifts the focus from the experience you are having with people you care about to trying not to seem too big for the seating. Adding to the insult is the injury that you are there to enjoy food and drink, something that others judge people of size about already, and it is hard to have a good time. If you find yourself in a situation where you are not able to make the arrangements, let the person inviting you know that you prefer a table with chairs over booth seating. I do this with seating or if there is the threat of eating in the out-of-doors and it’s actually become a funny thing amongst my friend group. The people who love us aren’t thinking that we might not fit in any seating offered because we already fit so well into their hearts. Assume good intentions and ask for what you need. Love to you.
