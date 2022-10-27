Minerva Jayne
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

I was mortified to open Facebook the other day to see someone I do not appreciate wearing an accessory that I also own. I wasn’t irritated because it looked bad. I was irritated because this person is a known non-tipper and I cannot stomach sporting the same thing that she does. I started wearing mine about a year ago. It was a gift. I loved it. Now I just associate it with one of the grossest displays I’ve seen. I recall this person, savoring food at a restaurant in such an over exaggerated way - eyes closed, mmmmm noises, hand movements. It was just dinner, not a food orgy. When we were settling up, I noticed she left no tip on her portion of the bill - after all she put us and the staff through. I was so put on the spot I quickly added money so the server wasn’t shorted. I have never forgotten it. Now, she’s copying my style. I just want to throw the item away rather than look at it. How do I get over this?

