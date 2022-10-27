I was mortified to open Facebook the other day to see someone I do not appreciate wearing an accessory that I also own. I wasn’t irritated because it looked bad. I was irritated because this person is a known non-tipper and I cannot stomach sporting the same thing that she does. I started wearing mine about a year ago. It was a gift. I loved it. Now I just associate it with one of the grossest displays I’ve seen. I recall this person, savoring food at a restaurant in such an over exaggerated way - eyes closed, mmmmm noises, hand movements. It was just dinner, not a food orgy. When we were settling up, I noticed she left no tip on her portion of the bill - after all she put us and the staff through. I was so put on the spot I quickly added money so the server wasn’t shorted. I have never forgotten it. Now, she’s copying my style. I just want to throw the item away rather than look at it. How do I get over this?
Sincerely,
Fashion Tipping
Dear Fashion:
In the words of the great Clairee Belcher “The only thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorize.” You have two choices, as far as I can tell:
Donate your once loved accessory to someone who may benefit from your sartorial fortitude, or…
Wear that accessory better than your “nemesis in gratuity” could ever hope to.
A little food for thought: there may be reasons that are deeply private as to why this person didn’t tip. Unless you know for certain that she is just a grumpy, miserly, old Scrooge, lead with your heart. People do (or don’t do) a lot of things out of their norm in order to try and save face. Do not let a half-told story cloud your kindness or your humanity.