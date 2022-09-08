Minerva Jayne
Adam Rosenlund

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dear Minerva:

I’m ready for Halloween and fall with all of the spooky goodness that comes along with it. I am ready for summer to hit the road and fade into my memory. I am tempted to bust out the Halloween and fall decorations and just go for it. My husband looked at me like I was from another planet. Do you think it is crazy for me to want to get into the fall mood?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments