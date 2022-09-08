I’m ready for Halloween and fall with all of the spooky goodness that comes along with it. I am ready for summer to hit the road and fade into my memory. I am tempted to bust out the Halloween and fall decorations and just go for it. My husband looked at me like I was from another planet. Do you think it is crazy for me to want to get into the fall mood?
Sincerely,
Fall Girl
Dear Fall Girl:
We have less than a month before the first day of fall and I say GO FOR IT! If there is one thing I have learned about the world, it is that people are going to judge you for decorating whether you wait or not, enjoy yourself. It has been a long, hot summer with a record number of 100°+ days on the books. We are ready for a little respite. You go right ahead and festoon that mantlepiece and hang that harvest wreath on the door. Let’s welcome the autumnal spirit in style. Why not? Life is, by some people’s accounts, short. If it pleases you to start now, prepping for that fall feeling, I see no harm in it. In a world that seems to put so much weight on the opinions of others, I say do just what you please, unapologetically. While others are scrambling to do it in “real-time,” you’ll be able to sit back and enjoy, making the most of your efforts and drinking in that cozy goodness.