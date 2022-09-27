A former friend keeps trying to reach out to me. Sometimes I get unsolicited messages on social media and email (I ignore them) and occasionally — very occasionally — word through a mutual friend to “say hi.” I have exactly zero interest in engaging with this toxic person. I don’t make a big deal about it to other people but I really just want this person to disappear completely from my life. How do I do this gracefully?
—Sincerely,
Bridge Burner
Dear B.B.:
Oh honey, I have been there and this is tough. There is definitely a thin line between being graceful and also maintaining your peace in the face of this pushy person. As far as social media and email, I suggest you harness your accounts and put them on lockdown. Route their emails to “junk” and block them on the socials if you need to. If you are certain that you do not want this person in your life and you need to have that separation, your feelings are valid. If you live in the same town it can be hard to avoid those moments where people “pass along” greetings or recall your friendship without the awareness of how it changed. My advice is to just say “Thank you” and expound no further. Your mutuals don’t necessarily need to know all the dirt and you’ll look graceful in the process. Not every situation in life ends on a satisfying note and not every failed friendship deserves a redux.