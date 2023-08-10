Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

My friend is a very creative, brilliant person. She has so many good ideas and gets very excited for them. She even wants to monetize them. Every time she does want to though, I try to tell her what she needs to do, how to approach it and what is important for her business. Then it’s like she just has no follow-through. I’m worried she’s a flake and isn’t ever going to make these great ideas happen. Any thoughts on how I can get her to listen?

