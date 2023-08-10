My friend is a very creative, brilliant person. She has so many good ideas and gets very excited for them. She even wants to monetize them. Every time she does want to though, I try to tell her what she needs to do, how to approach it and what is important for her business. Then it’s like she just has no follow-through. I’m worried she’s a flake and isn’t ever going to make these great ideas happen. Any thoughts on how I can get her to listen?
Sincerely,
Ready To Go
Dear Ready:
Creativity can be elusive and ideas can change quickly. Creative people also often need the vibe to check out. Many people misunderstand the creative process for some people and instead of actually helping them, they end up hindering them by interfering with the steps needed to realize the creative goal. You may be intending to help, but instead of allowing your friend to create in her way, you jump right to hurdles and roadblocks to the goal. This can turn a beautiful project into a series of tasks instead of a fully realized creation. This can make it seem daunting and maybe even impossible to her. My suggestion is to encourage your friend and hold off jumping in with an action plan until she’s ready for that piece. When she comes to you for advice on that piece of the goal, then help. Until then, let her create and don’t clip her wings. Many projects have died because enthusiasm was replaced with the weight of mundane tasks. If she can maintain that passion and drive for the project, the rest will happen, like inspiration, in its own, sweet time. Until then, encouragement is creativity’s best friend.