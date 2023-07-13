Over the past couple of years, every once in a while, a man I saw a few times would pop into my DMs. It was never a very serious conversation. Sometimes it was spicy convo. Sometimes it was lightly flirtatious. Sometimes it was boring. Recently we exchanged messages that went south very quickly. Suddenly, I found myself on the receiving end of a sort of tirade about teasing/leading on and accusations of ill intent. These messages seemed filled with rage and didn’t reflect the experience I was having or even made sense historically. We were never seriously involved. We were always friendly. I was being cast as some sort of Jezebel, hellbent on torturing lonely men. It was a major red flag for me and unsettled me. I don’t feel like this person is safe but I also don’t want to receive any further anger from him. What should I do to cut off contact?
Sincerely,
Jezebel Watling
Dear J.W.:
All too often people fall victim to the frustration of lonely people who have pent up pain, trauma, and anger with nowhere to go but at someone they feel isn’t giving them what they want. I think you’d find many, many share a similar experience, especially in this age where the impression of human contact is just a few clicks away. It is always disconcerting to be in a situation where the switch flips and someone seems like a completely different (and much worse) person. My advice to you is to quietly and methodically remove him from any means of contact. Since you have indicated that this has not been a real relationship or a close friendship, then it stands that parting ways makes sense. Unfollowing will help keep him out of sight and out of mind. Blocking may even feel like the correct next step too. You are neither required nor expected to do the emotional labor for men. His trauma is his own, and while empathy is great, it’s his job to work on it, not to make a metaphorical punching bag out of those around him. I also firmly believe that one should not interact with those who are deeply committed to misunderstanding them. Good luck to you, and may he never darken your DMs again.