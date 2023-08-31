I have a close friend who has been struggling with food issues for a while now. I see her weight go up and up and up and it concerns me. Then sometimes she’ll get it together and get it to come back down. I don’t think she’s making healthy choices. A couple of weeks ago, we were hanging out and she was sort of “off the wagon” and I told her that she should choose good foods instead of the junk that she was having that day. She got really mad at me and hasn’t talked to me since. I am trying to be helpful but now I feel like the jerk. What should I do?
Sincerely,
Concerned Friend
Dear Concerned:
We live in a world where food is weaponized constantly. Inconsistencies in availability, quality, expectation, and costs can make navigating 3 squares a day into a delicate game of Jenga. Throw in food sensitivities, allergies, aversions, emotional factors, addiction and societal pressures on body image and a diet can become something so incredibly nuanced and specific to a person that unless you are a professional dietician, it’s probably best for you to butt out. Stop thinking of food in terms of “good” and “bad” and focus on people as whole beings who require nutrition to survive … Shame is neither a helpful emotion nor is it a healthy state to live in. My advice to you would be to apologize to your friend and accept her when she seems to be “on the wagon” and be even gentler when she is “off the wagon.” I would venture that she already beats herself up more about food than you can shake your two cents at.