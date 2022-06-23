I am hopelessly clumsy. I bump into things. I drop things constantly. I long to be a graceful creature, floating through life with ease, in complete control of my myself and my body. I try to focus on not being clumsy, which helps for a little while, but then the clumsiness takes over again. I feel so awkward and I’m super self-conscious about it. I don’t want to be clumsy anymore. It’s embarrassing. Do you have any ideas on how to be more graceful?
Sincerely,
Clumsy
Dear Clumsy:
Take it from this old bull in a china shop, it isn’t easy. I am notorious in my close friend group for bumping into things, dropping things, and bruises I can’t explain. I chalk it up to being in my own head and distracted, instead of focusing on the task at hand. There are tons of distractions in modern life, pulling us in many different directions. Focusing on the present task, instead of three steps ahead or another topic altogether, can keep you “in the moment.” Slowing down and being intentional helps as well. I have also heard wonderful stories of how yoga and tai chi has helped foster these qualities in people. I’m not a medical professional, so it might not hurt to check in with your doctor, too. They may have some suggestions or referrals to resources that might help. Being graceful isn’t the most important thing in the world, so don’t beat yourself up about it. The edges of the coffee table will do enough of that for you. Best of luck to you, you little swan in training!