...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
I am planning a big get together for family and friends next month. We are all contributing food and I am going to be cooking up some of my favorite family recipes and we are all going to get together and have a grand time. I have a friend who is invited but I know that she hates cilantro — says it tastes like soap. I love it and it’s a part of a couple of dishes I am making. My question is, should I leave it out or go ahead and include it? I don’t want to be rude but I don’t want to ruin my recipes either.
Sincerely,
Help!
Dear Help:
As someone who also has the “cilantro tastes like soap” gene, I am going to share with you my feelings about food containing cilantro. I deeply respect that many dishes that contain cilantro are cultural and family recipes. I would never ask (nor expect) someone to alter a recipe to suit my tastes. I also feel that experiencing the dish with the ingredients that are meant to be in it is a part of understanding foods. If your friend were to have an allergy to an ingredient, then that would be a different discussion. I say go ahead and make your recipes how you normally would, respecting the traditions that your family has passed down. It sounds like it’s going to be a big party with lots of options for something delicious to eat. I think your friend will be just fine. After all, if we took into account every person’s preferences for every dish, we’d never get around to eating! Enjoy!