Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

I am planning a big get together for family and friends next month. We are all contributing food and I am going to be cooking up some of my favorite family recipes and we are all going to get together and have a grand time. I have a friend who is invited but I know that she hates cilantro — says it tastes like soap. I love it and it’s a part of a couple of dishes I am making. My question is, should I leave it out or go ahead and include it? I don’t want to be rude but I don’t want to ruin my recipes either.

