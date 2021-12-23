I made the supreme mistake of being involved with what I can only describe as an unstable, trainwreck person. Over the course of our relationship I watched her spin out of control more times than I can count. I saw her lie to and manipulate everyone around her — from her rich mother to her kids — even on several occasions endangering them with strangers being around and her being on substances. I tried to get her the help that she needed. I tried to see her through all of these things because I (foolishly) believed that she would get it together. I severed ties with her and have avoided contact with her. Now I am hearing lies about myself being told. I am being accused of things that absolutely never happened. I am disappointed, angry, and hurt. I don’t really know how to act about it. I feel like I should defend myself but I also don’t feel like going through the muck to do it. I feel paralyzed by this. Is there anything that I can do?
—Sincerely,
Cowgirl’s Got The Blues
Dear Cowgirl:
There are people who want to believe the worst in everyone. There are people who believe only the best in everyone. There are those who have opinions who don’t have all (or even any) of the facts. I wasn’t there so I don’t know the facts. What I do know is that no matter what happens, you have the task of continuing on with your life, learning the lessons that this situation has to teach you, and proving who you are day in and day out. Do those things and try to ignore the rest.
SUBMIT questions to Minerva's Breakdown at bit.ly/AskMinerva. All submissions remain anonymous. Illustration of Minerva by Adam Rosenlund.