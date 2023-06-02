Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dear Minerva:

I really believed in “Boise Kind” but recently it has felt so much less than kind. I am starting to hate living here. It doesn’t feel like it is the same as it was a few years ago and it seems to be showing up in the way people are interacting with each other in public. I don’t hear “thank you” as much as I used to. I don’t experience the subtle niceties in public like I once did. I am worried the city I have loved has changed for the worse and I can’t do anything about it. I guess, it is just bringing me down. I don’t like how I feel and how it feels here.

Recommended for you

Load comments