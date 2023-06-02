I really believed in “Boise Kind” but recently it has felt so much less than kind. I am starting to hate living here. It doesn’t feel like it is the same as it was a few years ago and it seems to be showing up in the way people are interacting with each other in public. I don’t hear “thank you” as much as I used to. I don’t experience the subtle niceties in public like I once did. I am worried the city I have loved has changed for the worse and I can’t do anything about it. I guess, it is just bringing me down. I don’t like how I feel and how it feels here.
—Sincerely,
Hopeless in Boise
Dear Hopeless in Boise:
As with any kind of change in the world, feelings about it will ebb and flow. I certainly have had times where I could agree with how you are feeling. It seems like having the world in a tumult often brings out some of the less desirable qualities in people. We need to allow for that and try not to take those actions of others personally, especially the interactions with strangers out in public. As much as we want to have that warm, fuzzy interaction every time, it just isn’t realistic. People are experiencing their own lives and that isn’t always a walk in the park for people. Before you decide that “Boise Kind” has left the building, I want to remind you that “Kind” isn’t a one-way street. As long as we have thoughtful, polite people willing to walk the walk of “Boise Kind,” it will exist. That’s the real power you have here. None of us can control how others may act in public, but we can do our own part in how we approach those we interact with. Keep being “Boise Kind,” and creating the Boise you want to live in.