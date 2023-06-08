...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Reluctantly, I have had to take on a tenant in my home. A divorce brought on expenses I could no longer field on my own and while it feels good to be free of the toxicity of a relationship that had long run it’s course, I don’t love having a roommate. He moved in and things seemed great and I have relatively few complaints. The complaint I do have is that he sleeps with his door open. It seems odd and off-putting to me, and makes me feel too-close-for-comfort. Should I say anything? Should I just ignore it? Will I get used to it?
Sincerely,
Snoozin’ and Losin’
Dear S&L:
It seems to me that this is likely just a difference in environmental norms. If you haven’t had a “house rules” kind of meeting, I am sure that this is something that could easily be incorporated into that conversation. I also want you to consider that there may be issues that drive this preference for this open door policy. If your bedrooms are in close proximity, I can understand some discomfort, but I feel like your own door being closed should alleviate that. What I know won’t help any situation is placing judgment on how people do things. Our backgrounds, norms, and ways are as varied as we are and there are as many ways of doing things as there are things to do. If you just can’t let it go, bring it up diplomatically. After all, it is your preference and asking for him to change his ways benefits you.