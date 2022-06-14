Pride season is, in many locations, in full swing. As the LGBTQIA+ community comes together to celebrate, as well as refocus for more challenges ahead, there are still obstacles. There have been dozens of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislative bills proposed across the nation, many attacking youth. Just a few days ago, dear readers, 31 men were arrested on their way to riot at a Pride event here in Idaho, equipped to perpetrate violence on attendees.
This week, I am offering my advice to you, should you be venturing out to Prides, both near and far:
Stay aware of your surroundings
Familiarize yourself with the layout of the Prides you are attending and make a plan for an exit strategy in case something happens
Remain in control of your faculties
Check in - Let family and friends know where you are and if you change venues
Trust your intuition - if something seems off or suspicious, listen to that instinct
If you see something suspicious, say something. What was planned to happen in Coeur d’Alene, thankfully didn’t happen because people spoke up and reported suspicious activity.
Stay hydrated
Wear sunscreen
Look fabulous!
Pride brings many people together from all walks of life. Some attend as a protest. Some attend as a celebration. Some attend to remind us how far we’ve come. Some attend to support someone they love. Even though the recent threats and attempts to denigrate the humanity of members of the community are fresh in our brains, and of course, cause for concern, please know that every LGBTQIA+ person has a right to be here and be themselves. Keep shining!