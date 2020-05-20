Dear Minerva:
I signed up for a class to learn an art technique. I arranged for a week off from work to take the class and paid a deposit. This was all before the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic shutdowns began, the instructor announced that she was going to postpone the class. She was unable to find a date that worked with my schedule as an essential worker and then decided to have people work on their own. I am the exception in the class, as it worked for everyone else. That wasn’t what I signed up for and as an essential worker, my schedule couldn’t be flexible. I have asked for my deposit back repeatedly and she won’t budge. What should I do?
Sincerely,
Essentially Irritated
Dear Essential:
There is no doubt that this pandemic has been very inconvenient for people both financially and creatively. It’s not ideal for either of you but the times are hard. Check and see if she has a refund policy that makes allowances for situations like this. Since you can’t complete the course as she has modified it and you can’t take the time off from work, she should return your deposit if only to encourage possible future business from you. If she doesn’t respond favorably to your requests, consult with your bank and see if they can intervene. I encourage you to communicate via email and be very direct so you have a trail of your discussion. Hopefully you can resolve it amicably, but unfortunately, these things usually end up being unpleasant. If you aren’t successful, try not to hold a grudge and consider it a donation to support a local artist during these difficult days.