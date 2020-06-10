Dear Minerva:
When things went on lockdown with COVID-19, I took the directives to heart and have been steadfastly practicing social distancing, and adhering to disinfection and hygiene guidelines religiously. During the lockdown, I still used dating apps and have developed some very interesting prospects just through chatting. Now that the world seems to be opening up again, I’m starting to get requests to meet in person and go on dates. I am not sure I am ready, but do I need to be worried?
Sincerely,
Touch Starved
Dear Starved:
Kudos to you for being a compassionate person and doing the responsible thing during this pandemic. I know these last couple of months have been lonely for many people. It takes a lot of fortitude to resist the cravings of the flesh. Yes, the world has started opening back up. It’s obvious that many people have returned to their old practices. In my opinion, we may not yet be in the clear. The thoughtful route is to continue practicing caution. With numbers spiking in Boise, it seems reasonable to take pause before jumping into the dating pool. While many people never stopped dating (or fulfilling their carnal needs), it’s up to you to determine what is comfortable. In my opinion, if you’re looking for the kind of long-term relationship that fulfills you with a person who loves and respects you in the deepest ways, then they’ll understand that taking it slow with this pandemic is not too much to ask.