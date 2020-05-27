Dear Minerva:
I love to brunch! It’s one of my favorite things to do and I am really good at it. Over the years I have cultivated the kind of brunches that go down in history as memorable, beautiful experiences. Lately, though, I have been stewing on a recent, pre-COVID-19 brunch. I pick the guests very intentionally and at this last brunch, a friend brought an uninvited guest. That guest was a stranger to our friend group. Some of the conversation was awkward. How do I ask my friend not to bring uninvited guests?
Sincerely,
Mimi Mimosa
Dear Mimi:
While we all love to be in control of our environments, part of gracious entertaining, either at home or in public, does require the ability to see beyond what could possibly transpire. In the future, when creating the event, make it very clear that the event is exclusive to invitees only. If someone unexpected shows up, welcome them into the group. If conversation takes a turn for the worse, direct it in a way more pleasing to the flow. Don’t be afraid to change the subject. Generally acknowledging what was awkwardly expressed and then trying to relate it to the group as a whole can change the course. Before your brunch event, come up with some timely but fun topics to address in case you need to. A good host/hostess arsenal can help you avoid disaster. If it’s unavoidable, just go with the flow. After all, it’s better to allow the awkwardness to happen than slam on the brakes of an otherwise lovely time. Grace above all else, my darling.