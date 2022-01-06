My ex feels the need to check in every so often to “see how things are going.” I haven’t been with this piece-of-work for 12 years, yet he finds a way to stay in contact. I think it is weird when he does it. We don’t have anything in common anymore, except the years we were together. We live thousands of miles away from each other and we both have very different lives. We don’t even have anything to talk about. How do I lose track of him?
Sincerely,
Over It
Dear Over It:
It sounds like he is clinging on to what strings he can of the relationship that you had. If he truly has no real reason to be in contact with you (business dealings, family matters, pets, money matters, etc.) then it is odd that he’d be so casual about contacting you. If you ended things on a friendly note, he may think what he is doing is a-okay. Sure, it is entirely possible that he isn’t over you but that can often feel like more of a burden than flattery. Changing your phone number is a quick fix but it can be a hassle to update everything in your life just to avoid a few messages “every so often.” You don’t owe him your time. The next time he texts or calls, tell him that you think it is best if you both move on completely and that you’d prefer he didn’t reach out. Be firm but gentle. It is time he lets go.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
SUBMIT questions to Minerva's Breakdown at bit.ly/AskMinerva. All submissions remain anonymous. Illustration of Minerva by Adam Rosenlund.