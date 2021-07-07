Dear Minerva:
A dear family member of mine has confessed to me that they are dealing with a terminal illness. I’m struggling not only with the relatively soon demise of my loved one, but also the burden of knowing her secret. She has decided not to tell anyone else that she is dying, including her family. I think she should tell them but she insists that she doesn’t want to. How do I convince her that those who care about her would want to know?
—Sincerely,
Devastated
Dear Devastated:
It is a precious gift to have someone confide in you that she is going through this end stage of her life. I can understand why you would want to convince her to let all of the people in her life know about her illness. I think it’s very human to want to try and help and cocoon her with love. While that seems like the best of intentions, it can also come across differently to someone who is facing their own mortality. Many people prefer not to be a burden or appear to need sympathy or help when dealing with death, especially their own. I am a firm believer that people should live their lives on their own terms. I also believe that people should be able to control who has access to their death. Don’t try to convince her to do anything other than exactly what she wants. It’s her life and her death. Give her that respect and dignity.