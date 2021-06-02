Dear Minerva:
How much fiber is too much fiber?
—Sincerely,
Rumbly Tumbly
Dear R.T.:
Has your fiber intake started to affect your social life? Can you no longer leave the house for fear of ruining people’s days, your own clothing, or any upholstered fine furnishings that may cross your path? Do people’s brows furrow and turn dewy with perspiration when you get too near an open flame? Do you find yourself only being seated at outdoor tables, no matter the weather? Do anti-maskers mask up when you walk into a room? Is your stomach churning hurting your potential for money earning? Maybe you are in fact getting too much fiber. While it is suggested that most of the population does not get enough fiber in their diet, there’s bound to be a few people getting too much. There are recommended fiber intake guidelines based on age and sex assigned at birth. If you have financial access to health care, including dietician services, perhaps a medical professional can assess your intake and your body’s response to fiber based stimuli and make solid, informed recommendations for your particular constitutional needs. Both soluble and insoluble fiber are an important piece of the dietary health puzzle and getting your fiber intake settled can be a crappy, but ultimately rewarding undertaking. Book an appointment with a medical professional to give both you and your tummy some peace of mind, and send those pesky fluffer-doodles packing before your reputation is completely gone with the wind!