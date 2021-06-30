Dear Minerva:
My husband’s extended family has planned a reunion of sorts for everyone to try and see each other. Some of the family hasn’t seen each other in many years. He is adamant he doesn’t want to go and has no interest in being around “those people.” I keep trying to persuade him to go. I don’t want him to regret the chance to see them in case it never comes again. How do I try to convince him he should attend?
Sincerely,
Hoping
Dear Hoping:
I am not certain that it’s a good idea to convince anyone to see people they don’t wish to see. I believe your intentions are good and you are coming from a place of love and helpfulness, but families are a complicated thing. You must give your husband the freedom and space to do what is best to protect himself. There are many things that happen in a family that people never speak of that can change the nature of the relationships forever. Instead of trying to convince him to go to something he doesn’t want to go to, try asking him why he doesn’t wish to attend. Perhaps he’ll share with you the reasoning behind his desire to skip it and you’ll not only understand why going could be hurtful but you’ll also be that much closer to your husband. Remember, it is the people that we choose to have in our lives that make it great, not necessarily the ones we inherit at birth.