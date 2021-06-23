My best friend is holding a grudge about this jerk that abandoned him in his greatest hour of need. Every few weeks he ends up bringing up the situation that happened several years ago. We end up arguing because, unlike that other “friend”, I was there through the whole thing. I am sick of hearing about it. My bestie went through a very traumatic experience and it really is time that he realizes that that other person doesn’t deserve a single bit of thought or attention. It hurts me that he brings it up, because I didn’t go anywhere. I am tired of arguing about it. Help!
Sincerely,
Bestie Intentions
Dear Bestie:
That is one of the hard part about trauma and memory. Sometimes that which seemingly deserves the least attention, ends up being the focus. Remind yourself that if someone feels safe enough to let their guard down and talk about delicate stuff like that, it’s because they trust you. As his bestie, you are his rock. Is it annoying to hear about it? Perhaps. You may even feel offended by hearing about it, since that “frenemy” hurt someone you care about. Trauma takes time and work to manage. It sounds like your bestie is trying to heal from a lot and the loss of a friendship at a low point in one’s life is an added layer to the grief. Your bestie may need to see a counselor or therapist to get to the bottom of things. In the meantime, continue being there for him. It sounds like he already knows where you stand but he also knows he can trust you. Healing can be messy. Best of luck to you both.