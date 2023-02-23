I’m exhausted. I feel like I have been working non-stop and I haven’t prioritized my own rest and relaxation. I am desperately in need of a break from my routine. I had been saving up some money to take a vacation but some unexpected medical costs came up and now I can’t really afford the trip that I wanted to take. I feel so burnt out and I don’t know what to do. I feel like I can’t afford to go but I also feel like I can’t afford not to go. I don’t want to go into debt for this but I have to do something. I am just feeling so defeated.
—Sincerely,
Tired
Dear Tired:
I am so sorry that you are hitting this wall of exhaustion and stress. I know how hard it can be to make time to prioritize our own rest and well-being. I’m not a fairy godmother, so I can’t wave my magic wand and bippity-boppity-boo you to Cancun for a week of pampering, daiquiris, and carefree living, and I am sorry for that. Something that I have noticed about a lot of people is that they actually haven’t experienced their own towns fully. My suggestion to you is to take a staycation. Take the time off that you already planned to. If you were shipping your kids to Memaw and Papaw’s house for the vacation, still do that. Kids love grandparents. Then take a look at what is going on here in Boise and the surrounding areas and make a list of “must dos.” If you are like me, there are always more events and opportunities than you would normally have time for. Because you are staying close to home, what budget you have left will go farther, and this will give you an opportunity to fall back in love with the city you live in. Loving where you live makes the living easier. It may not be ideal or exactly what you wanted, but how much in life is what we expect? Make the most of it and give yourself the needed break and grace to feed your soul. Rest is revolutionary. Caring for yourself and disconnecting from the day-to-day is essential. Take care, dear heart!