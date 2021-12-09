My brother and his partner came to family Thanksgiving this year. This is a new partner for him. After dinner, we were all hanging out, being social. Out of nowhere, my father came up to my brother’s partner and said, “Why don’t you show some gratitude for this meal and go do the dishes?” I was gobsmacked that I heard this happen. I saw the color drain from my brother’s face and they left shortly thereafter. I tried to tell my father that he was wrong but he doesn’t think he was and my mother doesn’t want to have a fight. I am worried my brother won’t be around for Christmas now and I don’t blame him. I’ve half a mind to do a separate dinner and boycott the parentals. Am I overreacting?
—Sincerely,
Sister Bear
Dear Sister:
Your father behaved very poorly indeed. The way he acted was the exact opposite of hospitality. He should be ashamed of himself for ever thinking to say something like that at all, much less to a first-time guest for a holiday dinner. Yes, it is common and fine for families to pitch in and help clean up. That’s normal. This high-stakes first Thanksgiving is not the time to be degrading and demeaning to a new partner that has been invited into someone’s home. I don’t think you are overreacting and more family members need to realize that if they are miserable and rude to be around then they can spend their holidays alone. Your father needs to apologize, especially since my intuition tells me he likely isn’t the type to be first in line to help out in the kitchen himself.
