It was brought to my attention that one of my employees was posting about their bad days at work on their Facebook page. I’m not friends with them on Facebook so I can’t see what was posted but another employee came to me and showed me what was being said. I am upset by it. I didn’t realize that their days are so “bad” that they feel like they need to tell the world about it. It feels very disrespectful and I need to bring it up, even though I know it will probably be stressful. Do you have any suggestions on how to approach the subject?
—Sincerely,
Damage Control
Dear Damage:
Don’t bring it up. Unless you have a social media policy that forbids them from talking about their day, then you really don’t have much of a case. Even if you do have a policy, it still might be on shaky legal ground. Moreover, even considering disciplinary action over someone talking about how they are feeling or about potential issues with workplace conditions is morally wrong. Have you ever had a bad day? Have you ever vented? Have you ever had someone take your feelings and words out of context and blow them out of proportion? Of course you have. If they aren’t invading the privacy of their coworkers, the privacy of your customers, and being slanderous to your business, take what you have learned about their feelings and think about whether or not there is some truth in what was said and if you can make improvements that foster a happier, more fulfilling work environment. If it turns out that it’s just venting, then let it go. Performance is one thing and blowing off steam is another. Lead with compassion.