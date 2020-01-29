Dear Minerva:
My partner works very hard and deserves to have nice things. I know that they want a beautiful watch that they have been looking at for a long time. I keep trying to convince them that they deserve to have it and that it is worth it for them to buy the watch. They keep saying it’s too expensive. The problem is, my partner can 100% afford it and goes without a lot of pleasures in life. How do I convince them that they need to do it?
Sincerely,
It’s Time
Dear Time:
I know far too many people who’ve denied themselves the things that they want in life. Some because they don’t feel worthy. Others because they’re worried about the future and just won’t make the leap. People often tell me about expensive purchases that they’re planning on making. I have some very simple advice when it comes to these kinds of purchases. First, is it useful? Second, can you afford it without causing serious financial troubles? Third, how much will it be used? I like to take the amount of the item and divide that cost by how many uses I expect to get out of it. If the watch is, say, $500 and your partner plans to use it daily for 5 years, the cost per use is approximately 27 cents per day. This establishes value as well as necessity and usefulness. If your partner still doesn’t want to, maybe they are dropping a hint.