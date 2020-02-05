Dear Minerva:
Why don’t people realize that the real meaning of freedom is to be and believe what you want vs. demanding that others must do what you believe?
Sincerely,
Freedom First
Dear Freedom:
The concept of freedom is lost on some people. Here’s the deal:
- We are free to speak our minds. We are not free from the consequences of our words.
- We are free to believe what we want. If we do not adjust and evolve with the introduction of new information and facts, then we are freely exercising ignorance.
- We are free to treat people however we want. We are not free of the reactions that are brought on by that behavior.
- We are free to hold ourselves to any religious doctrine that suits us. We are not free to impose those beliefs on anyone else.
- Those who seek to prevent or hinder the freedoms of others are not acting in a way that supports the concept of freedom.
People mistake the consequences that occur as a result of their choices as an attempt to stifle their freedoms. Confrontation and opposition is not the same as trying to remove freedoms. Educating others, calling others out on hurtful, harmful, hateful behavior is also an exercise in freedom. That discourse, while often resulting in feelings of anger and misunderstanding, isn’t stopping anyone from living their lives or making personal choices. It might help them learn about the experiences others are having in this big, wild world. Freedom, while a beautiful, sacred thing, isn’t always pretty. It is, however, worth it!