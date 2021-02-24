Dear Minerva:
I’m very uncomfortable around some recent conversations. I know that real estate is booming. People are talking so much about property values and financial things. I’ve always been uncomfortable with talking about personal finances. Recently the topic of credit scores came up. My credit is good, but I just felt so uncomfortable hearing people bragging about their scores. I think it’s pretentious and tone deaf with so many people struggling right now. I’m glad some people are thriving but I personally know so many more who aren’t. How should I react to these convos?
Sincerely,
Not Keeping Score
Dear Score:
Politics, sex, religion, and money are all touchy subjects for casual conversation. Depending on the relationships of the people involved, and the environment, I’d be wary of discussing them since they often inspire passionate debate and even ire. The problem with talking about things like credit scores and financial status is that it doesn’t necessarily paint a full or accurate picture of a person’s life. There is great income equality in the world. Because of that, some people started out way ahead. My advice would be, when the topic turns to the sordid topic of coin, remind people that the times are rocky for a lot of people. I’d even tell them that the conversation makes you uncomfortable. With millions of Americans one or two emergencies from financial ruin and the financial toll of a pandemic, it is indeed tone deaf to be conspicuous about one’s good fortune. After all, the inherent validity and goodness of a person cannot be encapsulated in a house size, a bank account, or a score. A credit score does not protect a person from being impolite, insensitive, or downright tacky.