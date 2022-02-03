One of my good friends is in the ride share/food delivery business. They claim to enjoy the work and the flexibility it offers them so that they can pursue some of their passions. That’s what they say anyway. It seems like nearly every day there is a post about something negative that happened — a delivery too far away, a bad tip, unpleasant interaction, etc. Mostly though it’s about bad tips. I get that tips-based income is very hard, but I know that there are good tippers, too. I want to talk to my friend about their job and ask what’s going well but I’m afraid of the push back. How would you handle it?
—Sincerely,
Scrolling By
Dear Scrolling:
Tips-based work is hard work and those tips can mean the difference between getting bills paid and going without. It’s a difficult balance. A lot of people have never been taught common tip etiquette and with delivery apps it isn’t as clear. Twenty percent is still a good starting point. Sometimes that still doesn’t amount to much so it is understandable why your friend would be frustrated with low tips when they drove to pick up an order and delivered it directly to a person. I would also imagine that there are above and beyond tippers, too, which would be nice to hear about because great people exist in this world. Tipping has a lot of factors to consider that I will save for another day. The bottom line is, let your friend vent. They may need to just get it off their chest and be open. If they are open to conversation, ask “what has gone well today?” and see what the response is. One can have gratitude while still drawing attention to flaws in the way a system works. More than anything, your friend wants someone to listen. If you don’t like what they post, the easiest thing to do is scroll on by!
SUBMIT questions to Minerva's Breakdown at bit.ly/AskMinerva. All submissions remain anonymous. Illustration of Minerva by Adam Rosenlund.