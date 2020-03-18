My dear readers, we are in very strange times. At the time of my writing this, many of us await the closure of local restaurants and bars, schools are already shutting down, and daily necessities are being depleted at record speed. Covid-19 is driving the self-quarantine of our populations and forcing local businesses into difficult, potentially devastating positions. People are scared, stressed and in survival mode. If someone has the incredible privilege to stay home and wait it out, whether by financial independence (a massive luxury in this world) or by being employed by a company that can afford to support its staff during times such as these, by all means, please do. Please also be aware that many people are going to struggle and suffer. Service industry jobs, which keep much of the world turning, are being shut down. People are going to be financially affected in potentially devastating ways. Bills don’t stop coming. People still need to eat. It is incredibly difficult to self-quarantine without shelter. These difficult times show how dog-eat-dog this world is as people scramble to gather up supplies, losing their manners and humanity in the process. My plea to all of you is to withhold judgment of those who must continue to try surviving because we live in a world that halts for no one. My plea is to exercise kindness and understanding above all else. This situation is not ideal for anyone and if you are more richly blessed than your fellow Americans, help and don’t hurt. When this ends, we’ll remember who chose kindness and who chose cruelty.