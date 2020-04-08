Dear Minerva:
When I was younger, like a teenager, I really believed that I wanted to have children. I had a feeling that I was going to be a parent and that I wanted to be a parent. As I grew older, that feeling waned. I found many reasons to not have children. Now, the opportunity to be a parent has presented itself. I have some misgivings. While I like the man who has the kids, I don’t know if I am in love with him. I am getting to be a little too old to think about having kids of my own and his children are wonderful. I am worried this is my last chance. What do I do?
Sincerely,
Tick-Tock
Dear Tick-Tock:
This is a difficult situation to be facing. Time is not on the side of fertility and no matter what choices we make in life, there are great many of us who ponder if the road we walked was the correct one or not. I too have often thought of being a parent. I have thought a lot about the good things I could pass along to a child, as well as my weaknesses which could prove detrimental. Every relationship is different. If the man you are involved with is a good partner and companion, then maybe that is enough. If you aren’t sure that you are in love, though, don’t lead a good man on just to fulfill your wish to be a parent. There are still many, many children looking for good homes without you risking becoming part of a child’s life for your vanity.